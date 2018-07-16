× Massive home under construction goes up in flames

JONES, Okla. – Firefighters are investigating a blaze that destroyed a large home under construction in Jones.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a house fire near N.E. 150th and Post Rd. in Jones.

When they arrived at the scene, massive flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

At that point, crews were forced to fight the fire defensively.

Officials tell News 4 that the home was approximately 5,000 square feet, so they expect to be putting out hot spots for a while.

The four-bedroom home was being constructed for ‘Street of Dreams,’ and was expected to be sold for about $1 million.

Unfortunately, the home is being considered a total loss.