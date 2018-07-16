× Metro 8-year-old boy seriously injured after crashing with vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro 8-year-old boy has been seriously injured after crashing with a vehicle.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Monday near Britton and Mustang roads.

Officials said the boy was on his bike, took a turn too wide and, then, collided with the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital and, although seriously injured, he is expected to survive.

A neighbor told News 4 the boy may have broken a part of his leg.

Officials said they do not anticipate any charges being filed on the driver of the vehicle.