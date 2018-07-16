Metro apartment maintenance man accused of sexual assault of tenant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An arrest warrant has been issued for a now-former apartment maintenance worker, accused of sexually assaulting a tenant who had asked for help in her apartment earlier this year.

Adan DeLeon Hipolito, 51, of Yukon, is accused of assaulting a woman at an apartment complex on the city's near northside. An Oklahoma County arrest warrant was issued Friday for Hipolito on a charge of sexual battery.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of N. Blackwelder on April 6. The victim, in her 20's, said that Hipolito came to her apartment after she requested a work order to hook up the washer and dryer. Once inside, the woman told police, according to a police report, that Hipolito told her "You are a beautiful girl. Why do you live alone?"

The woman said after Hipolito completed the work, he moved close to her and wrapped his arm around her waist, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Uncomfortable, the woman started to walk to the front door, when Hipolito moved around her, wrapped his arms around her, pinning her arms, kissed her neck and lips. A cell phone rang and Hipolito left the apartment when the victim called 911.

During the investigation, police discovered Hipolito was accused of a similar crime at a different apartment complex more than four years ago.

Records say Hipolito was working as a maintenance man at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of NW 50th Street in May 2014. He was accused of pushing a tenant, who had requested a work order, "up against the wall and pulled her pants down" according to court records. The woman screamed and Hipolito ran from the home. He was fired, but no arrests were made or charges were filed in that case.

An employee at the apartment complex on North Blackwelder telling News 4 Hipolito no longer works at the complex.