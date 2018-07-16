Oklahoma officer’s ‘lip sync challenge’ video gets recognition from legendary singer

OKLAHOMA CITY – You’ve probably seen the videos around Facebook and other social media platforms of law enforcement officers lip syncing to popular songs.

MSgt. Philip Paz, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, accepted the challenge but put his own twist on it. Instead of lip syncing, he decided to actually sing Lionel Richie’s ‘Easy’ in his Facebook video.

Paz, who has been with the department for 28 years, belted out the notes like the professional and even got the attention of Lionel Richie.

“My friend, you are an American Idol… WOW! Love it!!” Richie posted on Facebook.

The video, which was posted on July 10, has already been viewed 5.7 million times.