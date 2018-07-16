Oklahoma town ranked ‘Best City for First-Time Home Buyers’

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Oklahoma is known for being an inexpensive place to live, but a new study reports that one Oklahoma town is best for first-time home buyers.

WalletHub released its ‘2018 Best & Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers’ on Monday, and an Oklahoma town made the top of the list.

Broken Arrow was ranked the best city in the nation for first-time buyers due to its real estate market and ‘quality of life’ ranking.

Norman ended up 19th on the list, while Oklahoma City came in 85th.

The top 10 list is as follows:

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Tampa, Florida Centennial, Colorado Boise, Idaho Grand Rapids, Michigan Thornton, Colorado Frisco, Texas McKinney, Texas Cary, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona.