Police investigate stabbing at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – One person is recovering after they were reportedly stabbed in Midwest City.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the Sand Hills Apartments, located near N.E. 10th and Midwest Blvd., on a reported assault.

Officials say one person was injured in the stabbing and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

At this point, authorities say they are speaking with a person of interest in the case.