OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for clues after an Oklahoma City liquor store was burglarized last month.

On June 16, officers were called to the Quicker Liquor, located in the 9100 block of S. May Ave., following a reported burglary.

When police arrived at the scene, the store’s owner told them that the thieves got away with about four-and-a-half gallons of vodka.

If you have any information about the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.