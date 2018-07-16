Pot problems: How the first cannabis seed will cross the border remains unclear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Licensed patients will soon be able to grow cannabis, but how will they get it here?

"That's a good question. Apparently, it will show up somehow," said Tribal Attorney Richard Grellner.

That's because, under federal law, marijuana is a schedule 1 drug and is a felony offense to cross state lines with.

So, how does a cannabis seed make it to the state?

Jed Green worked on the 'Yes on 788' campaign. He said other states have turned a blind eye.

"Folks are going to have to violate federal law to actually do this,” said Green, political director for New Health Solutions Oklahoma.

Interim commissioner of health Tom Bates discussed the issue at a June 27 press conference.

"There has to be an exception to get that initial seed into the state,” Bates said. "But, we'll work that out and get that into our rules but, yeah, after that, it will have to be grown, processed in the state of Oklahoma."

Under the new emergency rules signed by the governor, there is a section about transporting medical marijuana, but it only addresses transporting seeds *within* the state. Health department officials said other states with medical marijuana laws have addressed it with statutes.

Green said this is the reason the legislature needs to step in.

"And, so, this, again, is another reason that we need a special session to come in and have a statutory fix that at least provides state level protections for those who want to grow in the state,” Green said.

What about a sovereign nation like tribal land?

Grellner is a tribal attorney with a long list of clients. Some have had discussions about the issue.

"It's dependent sovereignty, so it's subject to the laws of the United States and United States specifically has a law, through the controlled substances act, which bans THC,” Grellner said.

Leaving, once again, another pot problem on the table.

For information on the emergency rules, click here.