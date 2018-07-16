Sooners Bring “Bling” at Big 12 Football Media Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a trend started by Baker Mayfield, but a tradition OU hopes to carry on each year. Wearing their Big 12 Championship rings at Big 12 Football Media Days. The Sooners sported their massive rings on day one of the annual conference event.

Oklahoma brought running back Rodney Anderson, linebacker Kenneth Murray, offensive lineman Ben Powers and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to "The Star" in Frisco, Texas. The Sooners were peppered with questions on everything from the rings they wore, why they had no defensive players on the All-Big 12 Preseason squad and if there truly is a quarterback battle between Austin Kendall and Kyler Murray.

When asked about the quarterback battle, Riley said, "It’ll be further ahead than year one with Baker just because we’ve had a chance to spend these years together so not only did the relationship with baker develop those guys have been in the meeting room as well they’ve been coached they had to get those guys ready to play here in the last two years so I think our starting point’s going to be great and I’m excited to get a chance to work with them and for one of them to have a chance to be the starter and go take it over."

Lincoln Riley had quite the successful year one at the helm. When asked how he expects year two to play out, Riley said nothing has changed for his expectations of himself or his team, "Being the head coach, the things you go through, the things that are going to be on your plate. And as far as the team, it kind of feels like any other year. It's college football, it's not the NFL. You're not going to have guys for 10 years. You're going to have guys for 3, 4, 5 years, so you're always going to have some major turnover somewhere. You get used to that. You enjoy the different challenges of piecing together a team with new parts and this year feels no different that way."

The day also featured a little Red River Rivalry fun in July. The OU and Texas mascots squared off in a bit of a staring contest and playful banter.

And as always Kliff Kingsbury was mentioned as the best dressed in the room. However, when asked about Oklahoma's future at the quarterback spot, Kingsbury said Oklahoma should have no problem replacing Baker Mayfield with Kyler Murray, "I thought he was phenomenal I though he his high school highlights johnny footballs patrick mahommes and his were probably the three best I’ve ever seen I got to know Kyler quiet a bit through the recruiting process he’s got supreme confidence in his ability he’s a winner tremendous athlete and I’ve always thought the world of him."

Brian Brinkley and Nate Feken bring us all the coverage from Texas in the video above.