‘Street of Dreams’ home destroyed by large fire

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews battled a large house fire that destroyed a home, which was set to be featured in this year's 'Street of Dreams' home tour event.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning at a home under construction near N.E. 150th and Post Rd.

"There was heavy flames and heavy smoke coming from the structure when our crews arrived," said Maj. Derak Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Those heavy flames forced fire crews to tackle the blaze from outside of the home.

"We do have another home that was next to this under construction. We were able to keep any fire off of that, that structure. However, the main structure that was on fire is going to be a total loss," Stewart said.

The home was 4,750 square feet, had four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and would have been sold for $1 million or more.

The home was going to be featured in this year's 'Street of Dreams' home tour event.

"'Street of Dreams' is a luxury home tour event; it's produced and promoted by the Central Oklahoma Home Builders Association," said Elisa Milbourn, the event director for 'Street of Dreams.'

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Children's Hospital Foundation.

The long-time event was reintroduced in 2016. This year's event will be the second event in recent years.

"It is heartbreaking to see one of our homes go up in flames from one of our best builders," Milbourn said.

Milbourn said many of the home's beautiful features were already installed.

"When you first walked in the door, there was just a picture window out to the back lake, a whole wall full of windows. So, we're very sad to not have them as part of the event in October," Milbourn said.

However, Milbourn said they are thankful for one very important thing.

"We are very blessed and grateful that nobody was hurt, that this happened in the middle of the night. So, we had no workers out here and nobody was hurt or harmed," Milbourn said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

'Street of Dreams' will take place from October 13-28.