Texas murder suspect found dead in Anadarko parking lot

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities say a man who was wanted in connection with a murder in Texas was found shot to death in Anadarko.

Around 8:15 p.m. on July 14, officers from the Anadarko Police Department were called to the Walmart parking lot regarding a wanted man.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the body of 61-year-old William Schoolcraft was found in a Cromwell, Texas cemetery on Friday afternoon.

Almost immediately, the Texas Rangers singled out 37-year-old Jeremy Judd Owens as a suspect in the case.

On Saturday, Owens’ vehicle was spotted in the Walmart parking lot in Anadarko.

After Anadarko officers attempted to make contact with Owens, they found his body inside the vehicle.

Investigators say it appears as though Owens died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.