OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Tuesday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officials arrived to the area near S.W. 5th and Walker and found a woman with stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is undergoing surgery. She is expected to survive, police say.

It is unknown where the stabbing occurred.

There is no suspect description or motive at this time.