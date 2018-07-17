Bald eagle with “major bone damage” rescued

PERKINS, Okla. – A bald eagle was rescued after it was found living on a sandbar of the Arkansas River.

Game Wardens Daniel Perkins, of Jackson County, and Spencer Grace, of Kay County, picked up the young bird on July 15 after concerned citizens in an airboat rescued it.

According to officials, the eagle suffered major bone damage most likely caused during a storm.

Game wardens believe the bald eagle survived off of fish from the river.

The eagle was taken to the Grey Snow Eagle House of the Iowa Tribe in Perkins.