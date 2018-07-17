Bethany police identify 15-year-old killed in shooting

BETHANY, Okla. – Authorities have identified the 15-year-old victim who died following an accidental shooting in Bethany.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Bethany police received a 911 call from a home in the 2000 block of N. Wilburn Ave. following a reported shooting.

“My son just got shot! My son just got shot!” the 911 caller is heard saying.

The victim’s father told dispatchers that his son was losing consciousness. On the 911 call, you can hear him trying to keep him awake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 15-year-old Floyd Davenport IV suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities learned that a 16-year-old was the only other person inside the home at the time of the shooting. After being interviewed, the 16-year-old was arrested on complaints of manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was intentional.

“We’re continuing to look in that. Right now, the charge is manslaughter and reckless conduct, so it was not planned by any means,” said Bethany Deputy Police Chief John Reid.

Both of the teenagers are from Muskogee.