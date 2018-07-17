× Burglary suspects arrested after homeowner posts surveillance photos on Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been taken into custody after they were allegedly caught on camera breaking into an Oklahoma City home.

On July 15, officers learned that a home in the 2800 block of S.W. 46th St. was burglarized.

According to the arrest affidavit, the homeowner watched his security footage and saw a man and a pregnant female breaking into his home. He says they got away with a television and a gaming system.

After seeing the crime on camera, the homeowners posted pictures and a video of the break-in on Facebook. A short time later, friends were able to identify the alleged suspects.

Authorities were able to catch up with Jack Martinez and Athena Haney and took them into custody.

While searching Martinez, the arrest affidavit states that they found a blue Doritos bag with a syringe and a white crystal substance in his pocket.

Ultimately, the white substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Martinez was arrested on two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of concealing stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Haney was arrested on one complaint of second-degree burglary.