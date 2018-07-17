Car recovered after Oklahoma woman was beaten, robbed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say they have found the car of a woman who was beaten and robbed last week.

On Saturday afternoon, Paris Burris was going to her car in Midtown when she was brutally attacked by another woman.

Burris’ friend witnessed the terrifying attack and quickly called 911.

At this point, the attacker stopped the assault, got in Burris’ car and drove away.

Burris was rushed to the hospital.

On Monday, police say Burris' car was found abandoned around 5th and Miller.

Although it was found, authorities say it was stripped and is no longer able to be driven.

So far, no arrests have been made.