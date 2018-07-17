× Construction at Will Rogers World Airport leads to short-term parking change

OKLAHOMA CITY – Airport officials in Oklahoma City are warning drivers about an upcoming change to hourly parking at Will Rogers World Airport.

Beginning on July 18, the hourly parking at Will Rogers World Airport will be relocated to an adjacent parking garage.

Visitors picking up or dropping off passengers at the airport will now park in the first level of Garage C. You can only access the terminal via the pedestrian tunnel at Elevator Station 5.

Visitors may also use the cell phone waiting lot, where you can stay until your traveler calls from the curbside. The lot is located on S.W. 67th St., directly across from the Air Traffic Control Tower.

Terminal curbside is for active loading and unloading only. Parking, waiting and unattended vehicle are prohibited and will be ticketed.

Officials say the changes are all in an effort to maintain and make repairs to Garage A, which currently accommodates short-term parkers. The construction project will address water intrusion issues on the lower level of Garage A.

The project is expected to last throughout the end of the year.