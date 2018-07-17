Coop Ale Works coming to 23rd Street Armory in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local beer company is breathing new life into the 23rd Street Armory by the Oklahoma State Capitol.

On Tuesday, our partners at OKCTalk learned that Coop Ale Works would take over the old building at N.E. 23rd St., just west of I-235.

In its proposal to the state, Coop said that it wanted to move its brewery to the space and develop the area surrounding it by adding housing, retail and office space.

Another proposal that was not selected would have turned the armory into 42 apartments, along with retail and office space.