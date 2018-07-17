Cyclists say they were attacked by dogs on popular biking trail

TULSA, Okla. – What started as a simple ride to Skiatook for a group of Oklahoma cyclists turned into the fight for their lives.

Shawna Hight and a group of cyclists were traveling along the Osage Prairie Trail on Saturday when they were charged by three dogs.

“We were getting ready to slow down for the intersection, and three dogs, two pit bulls and probably a German Shepard mix, bolted out from a field behind a garage,” Hight told KJRH.

As the dogs were charging, the cyclists say they had to ride into oncoming traffic in order to escape the attack.

Hight says a dog bit her shoe, her heel and went after her rear tire.

Animal control is currently investigating.