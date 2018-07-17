Deputies: Oklahoma man robbed after trying to help ‘stranded motorist’

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are searching for a trio of suspects accused of ambushing and robbing an Oklahoma man.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say a man pulled over to help a woman whose truck appeared to be broken down near 86th St. North and Peoria in Sperry.

After the man got out of his vehicle, investigators say two men came out of the bushes and held a knife to the victim’s throat.

Tulsa County deputies say the suspect robbed the man before getting into the truck and leaving the scene.

The suspects left in an older, gold-colored Chevy pickup truck.