Former chaplain of Oklahoma correctional center arrested on rape complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former chaplain of a metro correctional center has been arrested on a complaint of rape.

Don Dickerson was arrested July 13 at the Kate Barnard Correctional Center – a minimum-security prison for women.

An investigation began July 12 after the Oklahoma Department of Corrections “learned of a possible inappropriate relationship” between Chaplain Dickerson and an inmate.

Dickerson had been an ODOC employee since 2000. He admitted during an interview with an ODOC agent “that he had sexual contact with the victim.”

He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of rape by instrumentation.

He resigned from the agency on Tuesday.