General counsel for Oklahoma State Department of Health resigns

OKLAHOMA CITY — The general counsel for the state health department has resigned, officials have confirmed.

Julie Ezell resigned as a general counsel for the Oklahoma State Health Department effective immediately, according to OSDH public information officer Tony Sellars.

Ezell’s resignation was accepted on Friday, three days after the Board of Health approved emergency rules on medical marijuana, including two amendments that would ban the sale of smokable medical marijuana at dispensaries and require pharmacists to be on-site of dispensaries.

Ezell's resignation letter to Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates @kfor pic.twitter.com/mKdcOlNbRo — Lili Zheng (@lilizhengTV) July 17, 2018

Ezell advised the Board of Health not to approve those amendments.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sellars told News 4, the agency could not comment on why Ezell resigned as it is a personnel matter.

Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates told reporters last Tuesday, Ezell did a "fine job" with the rules.

"There are certain areas where, again, reasonable people can differ and lawyers can differ," Bates continued on Tuesday. "Today the board acted. They did their job and they fulfilled their role in this process."

Last week, at least two lawsuits were filed regarding the new emergency rules.

One was filed in Cleveland County on behalf of eight petitioners represented by the Bussett Legal Group.

Attorney Rachel Bussett claims there were several missteps in the OSDH’s rule-making process. The lawsuit alleges the Open Meetings Act was violated because the agency did not publish proposed amendments before the Board of Health took them to a vote.

A separate lawsuit was filed on behalf of the pro-cannabis group Green the Vote, based out of Tulsa.