Large public art display coming to Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – A unique art display is coming to downtown Oklahoma City in the fall.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Oklahoma Contemporary Museum is planning to bring a large public art display to a park in Automobile Alley later this year.

Artist Erwin Redl’s “Whiteout” will be installed in the Campell Art Park, near Broadway and N.W. 12th St.

“Whiteout” will feature hundreds of suspended light globes that move with the wind. It will be 12 feet high and will span 40 feet by 80 feet.