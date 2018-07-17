Summertime heat bringing triple digit temperatures to the forecast
Malfunction with chiller unit at Oklahoma correctional facility causes air conditioning outage

LEXINGTON, Okla. – A chiller unit at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center malfunctioned Tuesday morning, causing an air conditioning outage in several facility locations.

Areas affected include:

  • Administration
  • Medical
  • Visiting
  • Mailroom
  • Housing Units 3-5

Officials say the outage began around 8 a.m.

Fans are being used to help circulate air in the affected areas.

The outage is expected to continue overnight Tuesday and through much of Wednesday.

A replacement part, which on warranty, has been overnighted and will arrive Wednesday.