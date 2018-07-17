New details released in I-35 crash that killed 3-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Officials have released new details in a crash on I-35 near Edmond that killed a 3-year-old boy.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the little boy and two adults, 20-year-old Xavier Trevon Ware, the driver, and the boy's mother, 24-year-old Alexis Ware, were traveling northbound on I-35 near 2nd St. when the vehicle swerved off the road and overturned.

A witness called 911 and several agencies responded to the scene.

Before first responders arrived, OHP says Xavier and Alexis found the 3-year-old boy, who had been ejected from the vehicle, and left the scene on foot, carrying the boy.

New details show that a first responder arrived on scene to find "the car unoccupied," and "no occupants in the area," along with "blood in the ditch" that was possibly "from a head injury."

Approximately one hour after the crash, Xavier and Alexis "flagged down a motorist in Logan County requesting assistance for the 3-year-old child."

A report shows the witnesses in that vehicle saw a "a male and female walking in the interstate." The woman was "carrying a small child covered in blood," and even handed the little boy to the one of the drivers saying, "look at my baby, look at my baby."

The witnesses say they begged Ware and the boy's mother to perform CPR on the boy, but that the two "seemed dazed and confused."

The 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There was no child seat in the vehicle, according to investigators.

OHP troopers took Xavier Ware into custody. Officials say he refused to provide a sample of his blood. Troopers obtained a search warrant and a sample was obtained.

He reportedly told troopers that the accident was caused by a large deer in the roadway that he swerved to miss, however, officials say he was "very slow to respond" and that "he was overly relaxed for the circumstances and seemed very impaired by a drug."

Xavier was taken to the Oklahoma County jail for second-degree murder and child endangerment DUI.

OHP is needing any witnesses who observed the collision or two adults carrying a child to call 405-425-2323.