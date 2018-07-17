Norman school board approves random drug testing for students in extra-curricular activities

NORMAN, Okla. – In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Norman Public School Board of Education approved random drug testing for students involved in extra-curricular activities.

Norman joins many other metro school districts who have already implemented drug testing.

Edmond Public Schools have had a drug testing policy for six years, while Yukon Public Schools has done it for at least the past five years.

Officials with the Norman Public School District have been working on their policy since 2016.

The random tests will be conducted using a cheek swab.

All drug tests that initially come back as positive will be kept confidential and reviewed by a medical professional before the school is contacted.

A meeting would then be set up with the student and parents, and the student would be required to seek counseling or treatment.

At least one Norman group says the program is punitive and creates “a pipeline to the prison system.”

The group, Norman Citizens for Racial Justice, says there are better ways the district can deter drug use.