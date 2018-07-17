Off-duty officer accidentally fires bullet into neighbor’s home

LAWTON, Okla. – A Lawton homeowner is upset after an off-duty officer accidentally fired a bullet into his home.

According to KSWO, a man posted online that he was watching television with his wife when he heard a gunshot. He says the glass next to his front door shattered and a bullet was found a few feet away from the window.

The man said that he called 911, and soon learned that the bullet came from his neighbor’s house.

According to the police report, the man’s neighbor says he was preparing to clean his service weapon but didn’t clear the chamber before pulling the trigger.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department confirmed to KSWO that the shooter is a police officer.