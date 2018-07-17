Officers investigating break-in at Oklahoma City law firm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are hoping to speak with a man who is wanted for questioning regarding a burglary at a law firm.

On July 10, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Urbach Law Firm, located in the 15000 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave., following a reported burglary.

Employees told investigators that a man, who attempted to break into the firm in the past, came back and broke into the building that morning.

However, the police report says nothing appeared to be missing from the business.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.