Oklahoma City officer injured after car crashes into cruiser

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer was rushed to the hospital after another vehicle landed on top of his patrol car.

On Monday, authorities say the officer was driving near N.W. 115th St. and N. Western Ave. when another driver pulled out in front of him.

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured in the crash.

Fortunately, officials say both are expected to be OK.