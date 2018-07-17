Oklahoma family reunited with stolen dog

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Nearly six months after a woman allegedly stole a family’s dog, they were reunited with their four-legged family member.

Martin Felix says their husky, Hunter, is known for being an escape artist. However, he always would find his way back home.

“There’s time when Hunter, he finds a way out. He knows where home is. He always comes right back to the house whether it’s a day or two later. This time, after a few weeks of not seeing him, all these things come to mind,” Martin Felix told KJRH.

The family says they weren’t sure they would ever see Hunter again.

“After a few months, you start losing hope,” Felix said.

Recently, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies spotted Hunter abandoned along the outskirts of Broken Arrow.

When Hunter was taken to the Broken Arrow Animal Shelter, authorities soon realized that he belonged to the family in Oklahoma City.

Now, police say they believe that Hunter was actually stolen from the family’s home.

Officials say Cassie Woodson is a person of interest in the case.

Woodson was last seen leaving the area in a dark blue 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate “HZM902.”