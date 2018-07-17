Oklahoma man on moped accused of leading deputies on chase

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he led deputies on a chase while on a “moped style” bike.

Tulsa County deputies say Austin Vanhorn was driving his moped on the wrong side of the road near the 4100 block of Dawson Rd.

When a deputy tried to stop him, Vanhorn took off.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that Vanhorn drove through a median, through traffic and then onto a nearby railroad track.

After losing sight of the moped, the deputy spotted Vanhorn about 15 minutes later at an apartment complex. He was not wearing a shirt, was panting, sweating and had mud and tree brush on him.

Vanhorn was arrested on complaints of eluding, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving without a license.