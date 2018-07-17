Oklahoma woman who celebrated 107th birthday with parade passes away

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is mourning after a celebrated resident passed away recently.

Myda Lewis moved to Stillwater when she was just 7-years-old.

For the next 100 years, she spent time in Stillwater working at a clothing store, painting portraits and raising a family.

However, there was one thing she wasn’t able to do- be in a parade.

Last month, Lewis’ friends at Westhaven Nursing Home decided to plan a little surprise for her 107th birthday.

“We were literally just going to drive her down Main Street and we went down and told some of the merchants, ‘At 12:15, would you come out and wave to her and make it feel like a parade?’” Donald Lewis, the administrator of the Westhaven Nursing Home, said.

After posting the idea on social media, it took off and strangers started lining the streets. As it turns out, hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

Westhaven was already coming up with ideas for Lewis’ 108th birthday, but it seems she had other plans.

Officials at Westhaven Nursing Home say it is with a “heavy heart” that they had to announce Lewis’ passing.

Administrators tell News 4 that Lewis passed away around 10 p.m. on Monday.