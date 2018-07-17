Police investigating break-in of Oklahoma church

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Authorities in Chickasha are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary case.

On July 14, officials with the Chickasha Police Department were called to a break-in at the College Heights Baptist Church, located in the 1200 block of W. Grand Ave. in Chickasha.

Investigators say a suspect stole several items from the property and damaged the church.

Officers say a suspect was captured on the church’s surveillance camera, and now they are trying to identify him.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Chickasha Police Department at (405) 222-6050.