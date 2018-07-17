× Police search for suspects after chase in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for two suspects after leading police on a chase Monday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. police attempted a traffic stop near N.W. 39th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit, throwing a gun out of the vehicle during the chase.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into a house near N.W. 36th and Amelia and four suspects fled from the vehicle.

One of the suspects ran into a nearby yard, left a gate open and released a horse.

The horse was captured and returned to it’s owner by officials.

Two suspects were apprehended, but police are still searching for two other suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.