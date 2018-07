OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City store was robbed at gunpoint, and the crime was caught on camera.

On Saturday, authorities say a man walked into the Metro PCS store, located near S.W. 44th and Santa Fe, and pointed a gun at the clerk.

The suspect was able to get away with some cash, but police are now working to identify him.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.