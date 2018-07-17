14-year-old girl still hoping to be adopted after being in DHS custody for 8 years 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Anna was featured on A Place To Call Home two years ago. Now, at 14, she is still hoping to be adopted by a mom and dad.

You may remember the first time we interviewed Anna at the Oklahoma History Center when she was 12 years old.

Back then, she told us a heartbreaking tale about the time she was almost adopted.

"But then, they gave up," Anna said back in 2016.

Since then, Anna's moved around to a number of group homes. She would love a more normal childhood. For now though, the routine of school helps provide some stability.

Anna likes Science and painting.

"Whatever I feel like. Sometimes I'll just like, paint something and I don't know what I'm painting," she said.

Her favorite colors are pink and purple.

"Anna is a pretty great kid. She's kind of reserved. She can be kind of quiet, but she is spunky and funny and outgoing when you get to know her,” Audrey Howard, Child Welfare Specialist for OKDHS, said.

The 14-year-old has thought a lot about what kind of family she would like.

"Anna has stated that she really wants a mom and a dad. And that she really wants a family that's going to accept her for who she is,” Howard said.

Her caseworker says she would make a great addition to a family where she can help.

"She's always, if I take her some place and I have younger kids with me, she's always Johnny on the spot to come help me. To help round them up when it's time to go."

A helpful, thoughtful girl just looking for a family to support her into adulthood - and a place to call home.

For more information call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here for more information.

