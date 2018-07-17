× Westlake ACE Hardware and The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Announce Heat Wave Relief!

The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma To Receive Shipment of 590 Fans

WHAT: Westlake ACE Hardware recently hosted a fan drive to benefit The Salvation Army. Oklahoma City-area customers generously donated $7,559 to purchase 540 new box fans to help their fellow citizens in need. Westlake is donating an additional 50 for a total donation of 590 fans.

WHERE: Fan delivery – Westlake ACE Hardware, 11801 S. Western, Oklahoma City

WHEN: Wednesday, July 18th at 3 p.m.

WHY: The oppressive heat of recent weeks has quickly depleted the Salvation Army’s fan supply. With summer in full swing for several more weeks, their work of distributing fans is far from over. For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, contact your local Salvation Army office.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Nearly 183,000 Oklahomans receive assistance from The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. About 83 cents of every dollar raised is used to support those services. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyokcac.org. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma is a proud partner agency of the United Way of Central Oklahoma.