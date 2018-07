WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – A 22-year-old man drowned in Fort Supply Lake on Tuesday.

Officials say Adam Flores, of Woodward, Oklahoma, drove a boat out near Coors Island at the lake where he anchored the boat. That’s when he “waded in waist-deep water and walked into a deep area, went under and never resurfaced.”

Flores’ body was recovered Wednesday around 5:52 p.m.