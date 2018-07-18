× 4 shot, 4 arrested after large fight at metro apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four people have been shot following a large fight that broke out overnight at an apartment complex near NW 5th and Rockwell.

It happened around midnight at the Garden Square Apartments on Melrose Lane.

“We do know that it was a very large fight,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

That fight escalated quickly.

“It was just verbal at the beginning and, then, throughout the altercation, a shooting occurred,” said Officer Hayden Barnes with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “We have been able to identify two different sides of it.”

According to officers on scene, four people were shot, one of them is a juvenile.

“It was a very hectic and chaotic scene for arriving officers. The victims were very uncooperative with officers. They would not tell officers what led up to this,” Knight said.

Sometime later, Marnell Booth, Ulysses Henderson, Patricia Jacobs and Amari Hopgood were arrested in connection to the shooting.

All four were booked into jail on possession of marijuana charges. Booth and Henderson were also booked into jail on a charge of possession of a firearm with a former felony conviction.

There’s still no word on who fired the shots but, fortunately, all of the victims are going to be okay.

“Everybody is expected to survive. It’s not going to be a homicide, thankfully,” Knight said.