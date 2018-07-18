The light of inspiration at OU Engineering Day: How to make a working heart monitor.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA -- They might be the smartest kids at their respective high schools in Oklahoma and Texas.

Each of them applied to be here on this day.

They wrote essays and submitted their report cards.

But not a one of them had ever handled a soldering gun.

There are 7 different engineering disciplines offered at the University of Oklahoma.

Each of them hosts a kind of one day tutorial for top high schoolers who might be interested in the field, in this case biomedical engineering, which is something Dr. Rachel Childers wishes she'd been offered as a teenager.

"I would have loved to have done something like this in high school," she says. "I only heard about biomedical engineering in my senior year, but this (Engineering Day) is exactly why I do it."

While most one day campers might be happy with a clay pot or a woven key chain, Childers and her team taught their Engineering Day students to make working optical heart rate monitors.

Childers explains, "For use in training hospital technicians. Even other biomedical engineers can use these devices to learn from."

They worked in small groups.

Orchid Williams and Mathew Brooks came from San Antonio for the day.

Sadi Nazir is from Oklahoma CIty.

All three of them are curious about one of the fastest growing fields in the tech sector.

"I came to see what it was about," says Nazir, an incoming high school senior. "This was very fun to figure out in a hands on manner."

Dr. Childers saw Star Wars as a kid.

Luke Skywalker's prosthetic hand helped inspire her to be what she is now.

For these kids, it might be another movie, or a project like this where they build something that actually works, something than can be of real use in third world countries to teach other medical techs.

You never know what's going to turn on the light that leads the way.

For more information on OU Engineering Days go to http://www.ou.edu/coe/K-12/summercamps/engineeringdays