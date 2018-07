× Check your lottery tickets! $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. – If you played the lottery, you should check your tickets!

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say one Oklahoman is now a millionaire following Tuesday night’s drawing.

Lottery officials say a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold on Tuesday night at the Chisholm Corner in Marlow.

The winning numbers are 40,41,61,66,67 and 12.