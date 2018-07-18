× Edmond man facing child pornography, drug charges

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond man who was accused of distributing child pornography last year has officially been charged.

On July 6, 2017, an agent conducting an undercover investigation discovered 37-year-old Jordan Jobe was sharing child pornography from his home computer.

The agent noted in a report that the suspect had shared pictures and videos that showed girls under the age of 13 years old posing in various stages of undress.

“The photographs are lewd and lascivious in nature,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

On August 23, 2017, authorities searched Jobe’s home and discovered other child pornography images.

Court documents state the images show girls between the ages of 1 and 12 years old.

During the search, officials also found “two small containers of a green leafy substance that tested positive to be marijuana,” along with a “glass pipe containing marijuana residue.”

Jobe was charged Wednesday with four counts of aggravated possession of obscene materials involving the participation of minors under the age of 18, one count of distributing child pornography, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.