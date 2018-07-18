× Three people injured after explosion, fire at disposal well in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to an explosion and fire at a disposal well in Kingfisher County.

Kingfisher County emergency management officials say the explosion occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday at a saltwater disposal well three miles south of Highway 33 and Calumet Road. The wells are used to dispose of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Three people were injured and taken to the the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say the fire at the disposal well has been extinguished and that no evacuations were required.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.