× Former Oklahoma City bus driver under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating an Oklahoma City bus driver after he allegedly was found with child pornography on his phone.

According to court documents, a woman went to Oklahoma City police after she said she found child pornography on Brian Richardson’s phone.

The woman said he accidentally left his phone at her home, and she was able to open an app on his phone.

“She opened the KIK application and found images of children ranging in ages from infancy to teenage years engaging in sexual acts,” the documents state.

The documents also state that Richardson worked for the Community Action/ Head Start Program and drives “a bus year-round picking children up and dropping them off.”

That investigation is still ongoing.

Officials say Richardson is also under investigation for indecent exposure involving two young victims.