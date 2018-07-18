× Former OSU & PGA Tour Golfer Mark Hayes Dies

Mark Hayes, a two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, and long time player on the PGA Tour, died Monday at the age of 69 from the effects of early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

Hayes went to high school at Northeast in Oklahoma City, then played three seasons at OSU and was a first team All-American in both 1970 and ’71.

Hayes went on to a pro career that featured three wins on the PGA Tour.

He won twice in 1976, at the Byron Nelson Classic and the Pensacola Open.

Then in 1977 he won golf’s so-called “fifth major,” the Tournament Players Championship.

He played in 34 major championships, with his best finish tied for 6th in the 1980 U.S. Open at Balustrol, a tournament won by Jack Nicklaus.

Hayes also won the Oklahoma Open three times, in 1976, 1988, and 1993.

Hayes also helped the United States win the 1979 Ryder Cup.

In his later years, Hayes designed golf courses, and also had a golf shop in Oklahoma City.

Mark Hayes was 69.