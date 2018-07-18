× Four injured during shooting at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after four people were injured during a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Around midnight on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Garden Square Apartments, located near N. Rockwell Ave. and Melrose.

Investigators say a large group of people began fighting outside and shots were fired. In all, authorities say three men and a female juvenile were shot.

Three of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, while one of the victims was treated at the scene.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.