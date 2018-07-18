× Investigation underway following death of 6-month-old baby

YUKON, Okla. – An investigation is underway following the death of a 6-month-old baby boy, who was found unresponsive at a daycare near Yukon.

Police say a teacher at Legacy Academy Daycare noticed the boy was not breathing after he fell asleep.

Employees performed CPR before the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The boy’s parents say their son was acting normal when he was dropped off at daycare.

The medical examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death.