Love’s Travel Stops celebrating ‘National Hot Dog Day’ by giving free snacks to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular convenience store is celebrating ‘National Hot Dog Day’ by handing out snacks to customers.

On Wednesday, customers at Love’s Travel Stops can get a free hot dog or roller grill item by showing a barcode at the register.

“We take great pride in offering a variety of top-quality roller grill products for Customers on the go,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandise for Love’s. “Giving out free items on National Hot Dog Day is a great way for us to thank our loyal Customers and encourage others to try something new.”

Once customers have the barcode, they can redeem one item per person per transaction.