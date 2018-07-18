× Metro man jailed for allegedly forcing children to have sex with him, recording it

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – A metro man has been arrested after he allegedly showed an 8-year-old girl child pornography on his phone before forcing her to perform sex acts on him.

Jared Weston Hicks was taken to jail on July 14.

The videos were allegedly recorded by Hicks and showed young girls performing similar sex acts on him.

Investigators said the incident with the little girl occurred at his former home in Bethany and he recently moved to Guthrie.

Court documents said the child told a counselor about what happened and it was reported to police. The girl’s family originally wanted to “handle the case themselves” but eventually cooperated.

Authorities found child pornography on Hicks’ computer and phone.