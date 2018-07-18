Moore woman finds photos from Japan tsunami trip in desk from Goodwill, seeks owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A woman stumbled upon a disk full of photos from what appears to be a mission trip in the aftermath of the 2011 tsunami in Japan and, now, she's looking for the rightful owners.

It's a story that all started with a desk.

Helga Brumley knows a good deal when she sees it.

"Twenty-five dollars!" Brumley said.

So, when she came across the sturdy desk at the Goodwill on 19th Street in Moore, she knew it was perfect for her grandson.

"He's one of those little computer nerds, he's in there constantly and this is ideal for him," Brumley said.

When the family got home, they were very excited to put their new desk to work but, when they opened a drawer to put their computer in it, they found something - a disk full of memories.

"The CD starts out with the pictures of the tsunami, the aftermath, with all the destruction," Brumley said. "Looks like they brought backpacks for them and everything."

Brumley thinks they were taken after the 2011 tsunami in Japan.

"Oh, those poor people," Brumley said, looking at the photos.

She believes they belong to someone in a church or mission group who went over to help.

"Because there's about 10 people, I believe, that are in all the pictures," Brumley said.

But, figuring out exactly who they belong to hasn't been easy. There are no names to be found on the disk.

"Nothing, nothing. I was looking for OU on one of these kids' shirts, but it says Ohio State," she said.

Brumley posted the photos to the Moore Happenings Facebook page. So far, there's been a lot of response - but the mystery remains.

The mystery is one she'd really like to solve.

"If I lost pictures like this, I would like to have them back, you know. It's just memories," Brumley said.

If you know who the photos belong to, call News 4 at 405-478-6397.